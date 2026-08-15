Defence production increased 4 times since 2014, exports saw 50-fold rise: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for transforming India into a global hub for defence manufacturing, with particular emphasis on achieving self-reliance in advanced capabilities such as hypersonic technologies, drones and counter-drone systems.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said that expanding domestic defence production is crucial for strengthening India's strategic capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

He highlighted the significant growth in the country's defence manufacturing and exports, saying that defence production has increased four times over the past 12 years, while defence exports have risen nearly 50-fold.

"In the last 12 years, defence production has increased by four times."

The Prime Minister stressed that India must build expertise in next-generation defence technologies, particularly in the areas of drones, counter-drone systems and hypersonic defence capabilities, while seeking to establish itself as a major supplier to the global defence market.

"We have to become a global supplier by leveraging next-generation defence technology," he said.

While outlining the 'Sapta Dhara' road map for India's next phase of growth, PM Modi identified Raksha Shakti, or defence power, as the fifth stream of strength that will drive the country's development and strategic capabilities.

"The importance of defence capability is paramount in every sense. My dear citizens, achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence is essential; India and the world have realised that there is no alternative. When the world looks out for itself, India cannot merely remain an arms market for other nations," he said.

Calling for greater self-reliance in the defence sector, PM Modi said India should not limit itself to being a consumer of weapons and military equipment but must emerge as a leading producer and exporter.

"We must become self-reliant in defence. By developing next-generation defence technologies, our goal must be to emerge as a Global Defence Supplier. We must build drone systems, counter-drone systems, and take the lead in Hypersonic Defence Technologies," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the growing importance of cybersecurity, noting that the threat is no longer restricted to traditional military domains and can affect ordinary citizens as well.

"Furthermore, cybersecurity is emerging as a challenge for every household today. That, too, is a domain of defence where the capability and talent of our youth can serve both our nation and the world," he added.

PM Modi said that ensuring the security of the country is not solely the responsibility of the armed forces or the government, but a collective responsibility involving every citizen.

"Whether the challenge arises from within our borders or from beyond them, India is fully prepared for every situation. Today, the nature of warfare is transforming. There is no longer any guarantee that a war will only be fought along border frontiers. Today, warfare targets critical infrastructure deep within the country -- striking at refineries, infiltrating the banking sector, targeting data centres, and disrupting essential systems and factories. This has emerged as a new dimension of modern conflict," he added.

He also recalled that India had announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra last year and said work on the initiative is progressing rapidly. The Prime Minister said the country's growing defence exports have strengthened India's position globally, with Indian weapons and military equipment now reaching nearly 100 countries.

"Today, our defence exports have increased nearly 50-fold, and our arms and military equipment are reaching approximately 100 nations worldwide. On the global stage, India's prestige and stature are steadily rising. In these changing times, while we must enhance our weaponry and empower our armed forces, we must simultaneously prepare and empower our civilian citizens," he added.

The Prime Minister further observed that the civil defence mechanisms developed in India were designed according to the nature of conflicts witnessed during the previous century and have now become outdated in view of changing security threats.

"Therefore, today from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announce that in the coming days, we will establish a modern and vibrant network of Civil Defence. We will familiarise citizens with advanced emergency systems and protocols. To safeguard our citizens from contemporary security challenges, we will build a vast, modern voluntary force for civil defence capable of successfully overcoming state-of-the-art modern threats," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the rapid progress being made in India's aviation and aerospace manufacturing sectors, particularly in the development of indigenous passenger and defence aircraft.

"In the direction of manufacturing 'Made in India' passenger aircraft, we have achieved notable success. The 'Made in India' defence transport aircraft, C-295, has already made its successful maiden flight. This is a massive milestone for the youth of our country. Friends, drones have also played a monumental role," he added.

--IANS

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