Deepti Sharma hails India's top order after gritty fifty puts visitors in control at Lord's

London, July 11 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma credited the team's top-order batters for laying the perfect foundation after her fighting half-century guided the visitors to a competitive 285 on the opening day of the historic first-ever women's Test at Lord's on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana (83 not out), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti (57) guided India through some middle order trouble as they recovered to post 350-6 before striking early with the ball when Kranti Gaud sent Tammy Beaumont back for 11 with the score at 21-1.

The left-handed all-rounder attributed the key partnerships to the solid foundation laid by the top-order. "It feels good that I was able to do this partnership at a crucial time. All credit goes to our 3-4 batters who gave a good start.

"Jemi, Harry di (Harmanpreet) and Smriti. They built the innings very well," Deepti was quoted by ICC as saying.

The all-rounder also highlighted the challenging nature of the pitch, which offers turn and inconsistent bounce. "The wicket is slightly turning and sometimes keeping low. The wicket is not the same."

"We have to be prepared when the ball can bounce and when it can stay low. Tomorrow (Day 2) will be a very important day for us." Mandhana drew praise from Deepti, who held the innings together in a precarious position.

"I think she batted really well. Sometimes it happens."

"Few players got out early and sometimes had to take that responsibility. I think she showed her character today. From there, she started her innings." India's bowlers can be buoyed by the way the pitch behaved late on Day 1, and Deepti reckons they can make the most of it if they maintain their discipline.

"We will focus more on our bowling strength. Like today's wicket, we were getting a slight turn. But sometimes, the ball was bouncing."

"It will help us tomorrow. But we have to focus on our right areas. We have to continue to bowl back-to-back." Playing at Lord's for the first time in a Women's Test match is a proud moment for the players and Deepti spoke of how the women's game has evolved in recent years.

"Tests are always special. It is an amazing feeling to play cricket. Women's cricket has grown a lot in the last 4-5 years."

"People are recognizing each other. That is a big thing. As a team, we have achieved a good spirit."

"We want to continue that for the next generation." England will start Day 2 on 21-1, still 264 runs behind India's first innings total.

--IANS

hs/