Anne Hathaway calls Tom Holland her 'dream son', hopes her kids ‘grow up to be as wonderful’ as him

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, who is all set to welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, said she’d love for her kids to be as kind as her co-star Tom Holland.

Holland sat beside Hathaway for the joint interview as the reporter asked the expectant actress how she brings her “mother energy” to the Christopher Nolan-directed film “The Odyssey”, in which she stars as Penelope, the mother of Holland’s Telemachus, reports people.com.

“Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child,” Hathaway said, motioning to Holland.

She continued, “Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors.”

“But also, I just really like Tom,” Hathaway said, adding that she also loves her co-star Matt Damon, who portrays King Odysseus in the upcoming film.

She added: “And I love Chris, and so I just feel like even though this was this big, epic movie, it was really grounded in, like, intimate appreciation of each other, respect for each other.”

“I don’t think any of us wanted to let Chris down. So I think we all just kind of harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion, and we just tried to be an actor that was worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie.”

Hathaway revealed that she was pregnant with baby number three via social media on June 19.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” the Mother Mary actress captioned an Instagram clip of her appearing onscreen in a crop top and flowy skirt to reveal her newest baby bump.

Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and are known to keep their family life private.

--IANS

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