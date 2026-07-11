Akanksha Ranjan adds Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ magic to Sunny Deol’s ‘Ikka’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Ranjan, whose latest release is the courtroom drama “Ikka”, has hopped onto the Dhurandhar fever, giving a fun twist to the Sunny Deol-starrer.

Akanksha, who plays a pivotal role in the film starring both Akshay and Sunny, shared a few BTS moments from the shoot and filming. The first featured her getting her fake blood on herself.

A video featured a scene from the film where Akshay’s character murders Akanksha’s character in the film. A few other peeks included a moment from the sets.

Akanksha, who made her acting debut with Guilty in 2020, added a dialogue inspired by Akshaye’s much-talked-about character Rehman Dakait from the blockbuster “Dhurandhar” for the caption.

She wrote: “Rehman Dakait ki di hui maut badi kasainuma hoti hain… Have you watched Ikka yet?? #JusticeForSomaMittal #Ikka.”

Ikka is a legal thriller film directed and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film centers on a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who faces a moral dilemma when forced to defend a degenerate accused of murder in order to save his daughter. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The second installment traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline draws loosely on several real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

--IANS

dc/