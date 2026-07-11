Ekta Kapoor’s banner marks 3 years of Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi’s show amid Shreya Kalra’s claim

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Kushal Tandon after allegations by Shreya Kalra that he “flirted” with her while reportedly dating Shivangi Joshi during the promotional shoot of “Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka,” Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms marked the show's third anniversary with a celebratory post on social media.

Balaji Telefilms shared a video montage featuring moments from the show featuring Kushal and Shivangi. The video started with a picture of the two actors and had a text overlay that read: “Celebrating 3 years of “Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka.”

The caption read: “Some stories never fade, they just keep pouring back into our hearts. Celebrating 3 years of Barsatein. @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @tanusridgupta @therealkushaltandon @shivangijoshi18 #BalajiTelefilms #ShowAnniversary.”

The cheating chatter about Kushal started doing the rounds after Shreya on the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” said that the actor messaged her on social media and flirted with her while dating Shivangi after they shot a promo for “Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka.”

Shreya went on to claim that she took a step back when she got to know that the two were in a relationship and that to avoid misunderstanding with Shivangi, she offered the actress her phone to clear any doubts about who texted first.

“Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka” follows a young, beautiful woman who falls for an influential and handsome man. However, his stubbornness and emotional unavailability unfold a challenging journey for her.

Some netizens expressed their disapproval over the timing of the post.

One said: “Wrong time to celebrate.”

Another questioned the timeline by saying that the controversy just happened and the show had just completed three years just a day after it.

“Well not the right time ekta,” wrote a netizen.

“I don’t think the actor and heroine going to celebrate,” said a user.

--IANS

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