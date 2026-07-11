PM Modi, Christopher Luxon visit sports innovation exhibition, attend gala lunch in Auckland

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Saturday walked through an exhibition showcasing innovative sports equipment and also attended a gala lunch in Auckland.

The two leaders also interacted with decorated athletes from New Zealand and other stakeholders associated with high-performance sports, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the MEA, recalling 100 years of sports engagement between the two sides, Prime Minister Modi noted that the Sports Joint Action Plan concluded during the visit would help the two countries expand ties beyond cricket.

“The visit was in keeping with the desire of both sides to expand sports cooperation, especially in the wake of India getting ready to host the Commonwealth Games 2030,” it added.

The special Gala luncheon event hosted by Prime Minister Luxon, for PM Modi, themed "India-New Zealand: A Winning Partnership", was attended by eminent personalities from the fields of politics, business, industry, academia, technology, sports, and the arts.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi noted the complementarities between the two countries and their enduring people-to-people ties.

“He welcomed the elevation of the bilateral ties to the level of Strategic Partnership and expressed confidence that it would further deepen the ongoing collaboration. He stated that the India-New Zealand FTA concluded in record time would open new opportunities for the businesses, the youth and farmers in both countries and help achieve the target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030,” the MEA stated.

In his welcome remarks, Prime Minister Luxon also highlighted the deep and enduring ties between India and New Zealand and outlined a shared vision for strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing mutual prosperity.

Following the gala lunch, the MEA took to X and posted, “The two leaders welcomed the elevation of India–New Zealand ties to a Strategic Partnership. PM highlighted the opportunities created by the recently concluded FTA, including for businesses, the youth and farmers and help achieve the target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030”

--IANS

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