Deepti Naval recalls Nana Patekar making her rehearse first Marathi dialogue ‘a million times’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Deepti Naval recalled working with late veteran actor Nana Patekar in the Marathi film ‘Suryodaya’.

The actress quipped that the veteran actor had made her rehearse her first Marathi dialogue a million times.

Deepti shared a video clip from the film on her social media account and recalled shooting in a village near Nagpur. She said her first Marathi dialogue comprised three words, “Gadva kuthhe thevayicha”, which translates to “Where are we going to keep the donkeys?”

Recalling the experience, the actor wrote, “And Nana made me rehearse these three words a million times!” She also described the film as a gem and urged her followers to watch it on YouTube.

‘Suryodaya’, a Marathi film released in 1991, featured Nana Patekar and Deepti Naval. The film revolved around a group of nomadic people in Maharashtra who dream of having permanent homes, and are misled into believing that the government will build concrete houses for them if they burn their temporary huts.

Earlier, Deepti had also shared a still with Nana from filmmaker Goutam Ghose’s film ‘Yatra’, captioning it, “A moment between Nana and me.... from Gautam Ghosh’s film ‘Yatra’.”

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, following a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Deepti had earlier paid tribute to the actor, remembering him as a true artiste and expressing that she would always miss the child in him.

Remembering him fondly, she had written, “Farewell Nana... You will always be remembered as a true artiste... Rest in peace my dear Nana... I will always miss the child in you!”

–IANS

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