Deepika Singh wishes 'patience & peace' for husband on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh marked her wedding anniversary with husband Rohit Raj Goyal with a sweet post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Deepika treated the netizens with unseen moments with her partner.

From praying together, to traveling together, to simply tapping a foot together, the post gave an insight into her blissful family life.

Deepika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Anniversary to us...All the happiness in the world on one side, and the happiness of staying silent in front of the wife on the other..(sic)."

Wishing her husband "patience and peace" on their special day, she added, "On this wedding anniversary, may you receive a new blessing of patience and peace from God...wishes sent by @pravveshj."

It might be interesting to know that Rohit was the director of the popular television show "Diya Aur Baati Hum", which made Deepika a household name. Her character, Sandhya, received a lot of love from the audience.

She tied the knot with Rohit on 2 May 2014. In May 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

At the moment, Deepika is busy with another popular show, "Mangal Lakshmi."

Recently, she was seen performing a blindfolded dance on the "Dola Re Dola" track, picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas".

Deepika took to her official social media handle and provided a glimpse of the shoot.

Sharing a couple of photos and videos from her dancing while being blindfolded, she wrote, “Dola Re Dola Blindfolded task choreography from today’s episode! Choreo by @himanshugadani with @sushant_acharya_official.”

For the sequence, she was seen wearing a vibrant and heavily embroidered traditional lehenga, paired with an intricately designed choli and dupatta. Her ethnic look was accessorised with a choker, layered necklaces, bangles, and earrings.

For the unversed, along with acting, Deepika has also been passionately learning Odissi dance over the last couple of years.

--IANS

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