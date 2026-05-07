Deepika Singh says, 'being a mother is my ultimate calling'

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh, who essays the role of Mangal in the show "Mangal Lakshmi", revealed that being a mother is her ultimate calling.

Speaking on Mother's Day, Deepika shared that being a mother to her son, Soham, has been a transformative journey for her.

She said, “Motherhood continues to be the most transformative journey of my life - one that keeps evolving with every passing day. As an actor, I’ve portrayed many roles on screen, but being a mother to my son, Soham, is my ultimate calling; it’s truly the role of a lifetime. He has this beautiful way of reminding me to slow down and cherish the little moments that matter."

Deepika further shed light on her experience of playing a mother on screen as well.

The 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress went on to add, "Playing a mother in Mangal Lakshmi always feels even more personal and layered. When I’m enacting scenes with the children on the show, there are moments when it genuinely feels like I’m with Soham. I often tell my son that I see him reflected in my onscreen kids and that just as beautifully, he sees me in the strong, nurturing women around him: his dadi, nani, maasi, chachi, and even his teacher. It is my way of helping him understand that love, care, and guidance come from many forms. There are days on set when I miss him a lot, but those video calls, his laughter, and even the smallest conversations instantly recharge me."

Deepika added that she wants her son to know this version of her as a working mother.

"When children see their mothers working, they learn early on that ambition requires dedication and that a woman’s identity is multifaceted", she added.

"This Mother’s Day, I celebrate not just being a mother, but also the incredible strength of every woman who nurtures, loves, and balances it all so beautifully," Deepika concluded.

--IANS

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