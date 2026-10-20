October 20, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

Deepak Parashar on Tiger Shroff firing incident: ‘Why target actors? We just want to entertain you’

Deepak Parashar on Tiger Shroff firing incident: ‘Why target actors? We just want to entertain you’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Deepak Parashar has condemned the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He questioned why actors were being targeted, saying their primary role was to entertain audiences and bring happiness to their lives.

Speaking to IANS, Deepak said he was not fully aware of the details surrounding the incident but maintained that targeting actors was wrong. Referring to the reported firing incident involving filmmaker Rohit Shetty, he questioned why people from the entertainment industry were being targeted.

“I don't know the entire story of this attack. But I would like to say that targeting actors is wrong. Rohit Shetty has also had a similar incident. Tiger has also had a similar incident. Why target actors?” he said.

Emphasizing the connection between artists and their audiences, Deepak said actors were in the industry because of the public and their aim was to entertain people and make them happy. “We are here because of you people. We are here because of the public. We just want to entertain you, so that you people can be happy,” he said.

He added that actors depended on the public's support and acknowledged that audiences were free to decide whether they trusted them. “We are here because of the public. But if you don't trust us, then it's okay,” he added.

The firing took place on October 18 outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Tiger Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver were hurt in the incident. According to the latest reports, three suspects were later arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case.

Several celebrities have reacted to the incident, expressing concern over the safety of members of the film industry.

Actress Neetu Chandra expressed fear following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, saying she initially dismissed the news as fake.

Speaking to IANS, she said she had always considered Mumbai a safe city to live in and was shocked and frightened when she learned that the incident had indeed taken place.

“I thought it was a lie because this can't happen. Mumbai is a very safe place where we live. I started my career 20 years ago and I always felt very safe. I thought it must have happened somewhere else. But when I got all the information, I felt very scared,” Neetu said.

--IANS

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