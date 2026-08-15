Decision taken 80 years ago to join India vindicated by developments in PoK: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the recent situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) has vindicated the decision taken by the people of the region around 80 years ago to accede to India.

Addressing the main Independence Day function at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium after hoisting the Tricolour and taking the salute at an impressive parade, Abdullah paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

Beginning his speech with the famous patriotic verse of Urdu poet Iqbal, "Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara", the Chief Minister said Independence Day was a moment of both celebration and reflection.

"Today, we pay tribute to all those who laid down their lives for the freedom of our country. It is a day of happiness as well as remembrance. We must introspect whether we have truly established the India that we read about and celebrate," he said.

Recalling the events surrounding Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, Abdullah said it was the people of the region who first resisted the tribal raiders before the deployment of the Indian Army.

"Our people fought bravely against the tribal raiders. Thousands sacrificed their lives. Looking at the situation in POJK today, I realise that the decisions taken by our ancestors 80 years ago were the right ones," he said.

Referring to developments across the Line of Control, the Chief Minister said the situation in POJK remained a matter of concern. "The situation across the border is worrisome and causes us pain. That part of Kashmir is ours, and even in our Assembly seats remain reserved for that region," he said.

Abdullah also underscored the need to safeguard democratic institutions and strengthen federalism. "Protecting democracy at all costs is our greatest responsibility. What has been taken away from us should be restored so that the federal structure of our country becomes stronger," he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to protests in New Delhi over national entrance examinations, saying concerns had arisen after central agencies were entrusted with conducting examinations such as NEET, which are linked to sectors traditionally administered by states.

"National-level examinations are welcome, but state institutions should not be sidelined. Changes in examination rules and the dilution of the role of colleges have led to widespread concerns and protests," he said.

Large numbers of people from different walks of life attended the function amid elaborate security arrangements.

Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the prominent attendees.

Smartly turned-out contingents of the J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, Army, Fire and Emergency Services, along with schoolchildren, participated in the ceremonial parade.

--IANS

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