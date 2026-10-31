Debinna Bonnerjee says her Karwa Chauth fast for Gurmeet Choudhary is 'non-negotiable'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee revealed that observing Karwa Chauth for her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, is a non-negotiable tradition for her.

She recalled how she began keeping the fast even before they got married.

Taking to her social media account, Debinna shared a video giving a glimpse of this year's Karwa Chauth celebrations, along with many throwback pictures documenting the couple's journey over the past 17-18 years.

The actress also opened up about how the festival became a special tradition in their relationship, which began when they were dating.

In the video, Debinna said, "I am Bengali, Gurmeet is Bihari, and our Karwa Chauth has its own love story. When we were dating, our parents were not there to understand each other's customs and traditions. It was just the two of us, along with the desire to celebrate every small and big happiness."

She further recalled how she observed the fast for the first time almost a year into their relationship, even before marriage. "So, almost a year after dating, I kept Karwa Chauth for the first time. I was not even married. But the person for whom I had to see the moon was there," she said.

Debinna explained, "Then we got married. We got to know each other's customs and traditions. We accepted each other. But Karwa Chauth had become our own tradition. Today, it has been almost 18-19 years. So much has changed in life. Earlier, it was just the two of us. Now we have two little daughters. But the excitement of waiting for this day, the excitement of getting ready and the joy of seeing the moon with Gurmeet is still the same. That is why Karwa Chauth is non-negotiable for me," she added.

She concluded by reflecting on how the festival takes her back to the girl she was when she first began observing the fast for Gurmeet. "Every year, I meet that girl again who had started keeping a vow for Gurmeet before marriage," she said.

In the video, Debinna and Gurmeet are seen celebrating Karwa Chauth together. In one of the moments from the video of this year's celebration, Debinna is dressed in a bright red traditional outfit, accessorising her look with statement jhumkas, bangles, a bindi and sindoor. Gurmeet, meanwhile, is seen wearing a light pink traditional kurta with elaborate silver embroidery.

The couple is seen holding a beautifully decorated Karwa Chauth thali and posing together. The video also features their older photographs from previous Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Debinna and Gurmeet first met in 2004 during an acting talent hunt. Their relationship blossomed over the years, and they went on to share screen space in the television show 'Ramayan' in 2008, where Gurmeet portrayed Lord Ram and Debinna essayed the role of Sita.

The two secretly got married in 2006 and later solemnised their wedding in a ceremony attended by family and friends on February 15, 2011.

The couple embraced parenthood in April 2022 when they welcomed their first daughter, Lianna. They became parents for the second time in November 2022 with the arrival of their younger daughter, Divisha.

–IANS

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