DC's main priority in WPL 2027 auction will be to get an experienced keeper: Reema Malhotra

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra feels landing an experienced wicketkeeper-batter will be the foremost task on the mind of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini auction, adding that the four-time runners-up cannot afford to go without a proven hand behind the stumps if they are serious about lifting the trophy.

DC, who have a purse of Rs 1.10 crore, released both Taniyaa Bhatia and Lizelle Lee ahead of the auction, leaving young Mamatha Madiwala as the only keeping option in the squad. With other teams also vying for keeping options, the likes of Taniyaa, Uma Chetry, Nuzhat Parween, Sushma Verma, G Kamalini, Bhavika Ahire and Sarah Bryce can expect big paydays in the auction starting from 5:30pm in Kochi on Wednesday.

"Delhi Capitals will be heading into the mini-auction thinking about how they can win the trophy after losing three times in a row and what gaps they need to fill to achieve that. The biggest gap is that they don’t have a wicketkeeper batter.

"Taniya Bhatia was there before but has been released, and Lizelle Lee has been let go of too, so Delhi’s main priority will be to sort out that spot. This WPL auction is going to be a jackpot for the wicketkeepers, because almost every team needs one," said Reema on JioStar.

Though Reema backed Mamatha’s ability to don the keeping duties for DC, she felt the role demanded the kind of composure and leadership that only comes with experience.

“Mamatha Madiwala is there in the squad, but she’s quite young. She has the talent required to excel, but she’s not that experienced, and Delhi require an experienced wicketkeeper batter to get their hands on the trophy.

“In a tournament like the WPL, you need someone who can handle the pressure behind the stumps and contribute with the bat. An experienced wicketkeeper can guide the bowlers, set the field, and keep the team calm in tight situations. That kind of leadership is difficult to find in a young player. If DC want to end their wait for the trophy, they need someone who has been there and done it before. Otherwise, they will keep falling short in the big moments.

Reema further opined that DC’s overseas contingent needed no tinkering, but the bowling unit needed reinforcements after the exits of Alana King and Sneh Rana.

"In this Delhi team, the overseas players are sorted with Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Chinelle Henry, so there is no problem there. In the spin department, they have Shree Charani, and Nandni Sharma will lead the pace attack.

"But they need support bowlers as they have released Alana King and Sneh Rana, because Shree Charani cannot be the lone spinner. Either a leg spinner, an off-spinner, or an Indian all-rounder would help Delhi, because without that, they won’t have a sixth bowling option," she said.

She also named Australian all-rounder Grace Harris as a likely target, though she felt an Indian spin-bowling all-rounder would be the other key piece alongside a keeper. "Grace Harris is a name Delhi Capitals could look at. A lot of teams will go for her, but I feel Delhi will put in a good fight to secure her services.

"She can strengthen their middle order. But I still feel DC need an Indian all-rounder, someone who can bat in the middle order and give the option of spin in the middle overs. So, an all-rounder and a wicketkeeper complete this team."

On the Indian options already in DC’s squad, Reema said, “If they want an Indian batter in the top order, they can think about introducing Deeya Yadav into the playing XI, who has played for Haryana under Shafali’s leadership, so you can see her playing a part at some point in the season.

“They have Minnu Mani, but she’s not known for her batting. She bowls well and is a good fielder too, so if Delhi make her play, she can fill in somewhere. But I still feel they need a stronger option for that Indian spin-bowling all-rounder.”

While assessing the needs of Gujarat Giants, who have a purse of Rs 1.25 crore, Reema said she expects them to stay away from the big-ticket buys and focus instead on adding depth to their pace attack, which looks thin after the release of Titas Sadhu.

“Gujarat Giants are not going to be in the hunt for many big players. They mainly need backups for their main players. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kashvee Gautam are their main pacers, but Kashvee is injury-prone and Renuka is struggling for form. It’s a long tournament, so you need a backup pacer, because they have released Titas Sadhu.

“So, Gujarat need a backup pacer, or someone who comes straight into the XI, and that too an Indian pacer. They have Kanika Ahuja, but even if she plays in the playing XI, Gujarat will still need a bowling all-rounder. Maybe a leg spinner. The purse is not that big, but they need a match-winner in this team,” she concluded.

--IANS

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