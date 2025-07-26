Maha Dy CM visits Hinjewadi IT Park, directs administration to address issues on priority basis

Pune, July 26 (IANS) Amid tariff jams, poor state or roads, flooding during heavy rains, constraints on existing infrastructure and electricity supply, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister on early Saturday reviewed the ground situation at the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjewadi and reviewed the measures being taken by the administration to address the issues raised by the IT units and residents.

He also conducted a site visit of the Pune Metro Line 3.

His field visit comes days after he held a meeting on July 13 with the district administration and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA)on the problems in the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjewadi and had directed the administration to expedite various works to address them.

Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Hinjewadi, houses top IT companies, and they have been regularly highlighting the issues of traffic congestion and flooding in particularly impacting their operations.

Pawar directed all the relevant agencies to work in coordination to resolve the problems of the citizens of the area as soon as possible, and immediate planning should be made and implemented to solve the waterlogging, sanitation and traffic problems in this area.

He added that this is necessary to further boost the IT sector and further increase the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology (IT), Hinjewadi.

“The problem of garbage in this area should be immediately resolved and the area where the garbage has accumulated should be immediately removed, the encroachment that has been made by blocking the natural sources of streams and drains in the vicinity of the IT Park should be removed immediately by the relevant agencies and the streams should be cleaned and its natural sources should be freed. Considering the increasing traffic problems in this area, PMRDA should prepare a construction plan for the construction of a new six-lane road. Relevant departments such as Revenue Administration, MIDC, Zilla Parishad, and the local people should cooperate for this work,” said Pawar.

He said that no matter how much rain falls in the Hinjewadi area, work should be done in such a way that water does not accumulate here. Work should be planned with that in mind.

Earlier, Baramati MP Supriya Sule has been following up on the issues with the state government and the Pune district administration, as well as the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

She had appealed to the state government to implement long-term and permanent solutions to address infrastructure problems, as Hinjewadi IT park is one of the most important IT parks, and high-quality and sustainable infrastructure must be provided.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 10 asked the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Development Authority and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to prepare a plan in a coordinated manner to solve all the problems, including traffic jams, encroachments, flooding and drinking water Hinjewadi IT Park area of Pune.

He directed to submit a comprehensive plan to solve various problems and complete the works on time, and insisted that priority should be given to providing good services to the citizens through the available resources.

He said that thousands of IT engineers and citizens have been affected by the traffic jam in the Hinjewadi IT Park area. The congestion increases during the monsoon.

--IANS

sj/dan