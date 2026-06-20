David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow pen tribute as ‘Friends’ director passes away at 85

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actors David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, who essayed the iconic roles of Ross and Joey in the sitcom “Friends”, have mourned the death of television director James Burrows, who helmed the sitcom.

Schwimmer shared two photographs of himself along with Burrows and LeBlanc on Instagram. He also shared a throwback image from the sets of “Friends”.

Schwimmer wrote: “Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off.”

The actor said Burrows became another “father figure” for him.

“I’m sure others. Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I’d like to think, even proud. “Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent.”

Schwimmer added: “Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family. X Schwim.”

LeBlanc mourned the loss of Burrows as she wrote: “Jimmy , words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”

Actress Lisa Kudrow, who essayed the role of the quirky Phoebe Buffay in Friends, shared a picture of herself with Burrows on her Instagram stories section.

Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards, starting with back-to-back comedy directing trophies in 1980 and 1981 for his work on “Taxi.” He has also been feted with five Directors Guild of America Awards. He was honored with the Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

The late filmmaker started his career with The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1974. Burrows directed over 50 television pilots and co-created the television series Cheers. He is known for having directed numerous episodes of comedy shows such as The Bob Newhart Show, Taxi, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and Mike & Molly.

--IANS

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