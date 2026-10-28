October 28, 2026 11:36 PM हिंदी

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Dave Grohl says his daughter has a blunt way of describing his singing style

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Dave Grohl, the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, has shared that his daughter Violet has a perfectly blunt way of describing her his vocal style.

He is elated as his 20-year-old daughter has been following in his footsteps, and he's tried to give her some advice as she's been keeping extremely busy, and "losing her voice" on her current ‘Be Sweet To Me’ tour.

Dave appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, and said, “I FaceTime her almost every day, and I say, ‘How’s it going?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh my throat’s kind of scratchy. It kind of hurts’. And I’m like, ‘It’s fine, man. Go in the shower, stand in there for half an hour, take an Advil, drink some tea’. Then the response is, ‘Dad, I don’t know if I can do it'. I’m like, ‘Violet, they don’t care if your voice is raspy. Just get up there and do it’. And she’ll go, ‘They’re gonna notice’”.

He further mentioned, “And I go, ‘They’re not gonna notice! I get up on stage every night and I sound like Lemmy (Kilmister) from Motorhead. They’re not gonna notice’. And she goes, ‘Yeah, but you scream. I sing’”.

He joked that Violet is "not wrong", and described her as a "real deal", as he said, “I knew she was a musician when she was four years old, in her car seat, singing along to Amy Winehouse with perfect pitch and following every tiny little inflection… like, I knew. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. She has an ear. She really has an ear’”.

“She would walk out in front of an audience of 50,000 people and I’d be nervous! "‘Okay, are you ready?’ And she’d be like, ‘Whatever, dad'. She was born to do this”, he added.

--IANS

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