October 29, 2026 11:28 AM हिंदी

Danny Moder celebrates Julia Roberts’ birthday: More candles bring more joy

Danny Moder celebrates Julia Roberts’ birthday: More candles bring more joy

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) As Julia Roberts turned 59 on October 28, her husband Danny Moder penned a birthday wish for his wife and said that “more candles bring more joy.”

Danny took to Instagram, where he posted a loved-up picture of himself with his actress wife. He wrote in the caption section: “Celebrating every day… but October 28 the most. more candles bring more joy. love you so much.”

Moder is the son of assistant director and producer Mike Moder. He met his second wife, actress Julia Roberts, on the set of her film The Mexican in 2000. After his divorce from Steimberg was finalized, he and Roberts wed in 2002. They have three children.

Roberts became known for playing charming and relatable characters in romantic comedies. She short to fame with Mystic Pizza in 1988 and Steel Magnolias in 1989.

She cemented herself as a Hollywood leading lady with the romantic comedy Pretty Woman in 1990. Roberts was then seen in blockbusters such as My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride.

Roberts then starred in films such as Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Charlie Wilson's War, Valentine's Day, Eat Pray Love, August: Osage County, Wonder, Ticket to Paradise, Leave the World Behind and After the Hunt.

She also showcased her prowess in the television show The Normal Heart, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, a social worker in the first season of the streaming series Homecoming and portrayed Martha Mitchell in Gaslit.

She was most recently seen in “After the Hunt”, a 2025 psychological thriller film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett.

It stars Julia Roberts as Alma, a college professor caught in a sexual abuse accusation involving one of her students and a colleague. The cast also features Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny.

--IANS

dc/

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