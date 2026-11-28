New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) MotoGP Hall of Famer Dani Pedrosa will be leaving his role as KTM testing rider starting in 2027, bringing the curtain down on an eight-year stint with the team. Pedrosa joined KTM after retiring in 2018 and tested several versions of the KTM RC16 MotoGP bike that claimed its first victory in 2020 and went on to bag another five wins.

Pedrosa has also done four Grand Prix wildcards with the KTM. The first came in 2021, before two in 2023 and one more in 2024. He also had a strong fourth-placed finish in 2023 at Misano.

Speaking on Pedrosa's contributions, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer highlighted how the Spanish rider has shared his knowledge and experience during his testing role.

"Dani has played a big role in the development of the KTM RC16 since he came into the KTM family. His knowledge and experience and his special feel for the bike helped us make big steps forward for the project.

"His work with the likes of Mika and Pol and the whole test team pushed us to be where we are today, and his talent was always obvious: we could see this from the times he excited us with his wildcards," Beirer said.

"Dani was also positive to join new events and ideas with us, and we can only thank him for his expertise and his passion."

Pedrosa is a winner of 31 MotoGP Grands Prix and is also a runner-up in three premier-class world championships.

Meanwhile, the Spanish rider hinted at a new chapter after drawing curtains on his KTM role as MotoGP enters the new 850cc regulations. "Every chapter has its own purpose and timing. Since retiring from racing in 2018, I have dedicated the last eight years to KTM—a brand unlike any of those I competed against during my career," said Pedrosa.

"It has been a challenge as complex as it is exciting, one into which I have poured all my experience, commitment, and ambition.

"My goal was to help build a KTM capable of winning MotoGP races, and along the way we made significant progress. We established a competitive test structure - which allowed me to return to the highest level of competition on several occasions as a wildcard rider - and worked continuously to bring improvements to the race team."

--IANS

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