New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India footballer Robin Singh believes Mumbai City FC can recover from their disappointing start to the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season, saying the club needs patience as it navigates a transition under new head coach Ashvir Singh Johal.

Mumbai City are currently 12th in the standings with just two points from five matches, having failed to register a single victory. The Islanders have suffered three defeats and drawn twice, leaving them searching for their first win of the campaign.

Their latest setback came against Bengaluru FC, where they suffered a 0-2 defeat in Johal’s first match in charge. The club had parted ways with former head coach Manolo Márquez after a difficult start to the season.

Speaking on Mumbai City’s struggles, Robin said a change in coaching personnel was never easy and stressed that the new management needed time to implement its ideas.

“I think, you know, a change of coach is never easy. Manolo at Mumbai could not get the wins for them, so obviously, you know, the management and the higher-ups have decided to part ways, and they’ve brought in somebody like an Arshvir, who has his own, you know, strengths and weaknesses,” Robin replied to an IANS query in a media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

The former India international acknowledged Mumbai City’s stature in Indian football and backed the club to return to winning ways, pointing out that transitions require patience.

“Yes, we know Mumbai that wins titles. Yes, we know that they’re one of the iconic teams in the ISL, so they’ll obviously get back to winning ways, and I’ve always said this earlier, that transition takes time, but, you know, Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he added.

Robin also highlighted the departure of City Football Group as one of the factors behind the club’s ongoing transition, saying Mumbai City were still trying to find their feet.

“City Group departing is also one of the factors in Mumbai City still finding their own feet. But, you know, once the transition takes its time and you’re back to, you know, consistently finding a groove for yourself, I’m sure a team like Mumbai will also be back,” he said.

Mumbai City will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on Chennaiyin FC on Friday, with Johal facing the immediate challenge of securing results and restoring consistency to the side.

--IANS

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