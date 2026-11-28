Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar lead discussions on women empowerment at a discussions among heads and members of state women's commissions at Rajgir in Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

Sharing photos from the event on social media platform X, Rahatkar said, "Some glimpses of the first day of the fifth edition of 'Shakti Samwad', organised by the National Commission for Women. At this national event, chairpersons, members, and member secretaries of state women's commissions from across the country came together on a common platform."

"By bringing all state women's commissions together, this is an important initiative by the National Commission for Women to promote meaningful dialogue, better coordination, and institutional cooperation among them," she added.

Earlier, Rahatkar reminded women that filing a "Zero FIR" is their right that entitles them to lodge a police complaint in any police station in the country, regardless of the place where the crime against them has been committed.

Encouraging women to come forward and freely file complaints against their assailants or tormentors, the NCW Chief on X said, "No police station can turn you away by saying that the incident occurred outside its jurisdiction. That is precisely what the Zero FIR provision is for."

"You can file a complaint at any police station. The station must first register it, then forward it to the relevant police station and give you a free copy of the FIR," she added.

"For crimes against women, such as rape, sexual harassment and stalking, the complaint is recorded by a female officer. If the police station still refuses to register the complaint, you can send a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and then approach a Magistrate," Rahatkar said.

"Keep helpline numbers such as 112 for the police, 181 for the women's helpline and 14490 for the National Commission for Women handy, and share this information with women in your community," the NCW Chairperson added.

Earlier, the Commission organised a national consultation on "Rights and Challenges of Single Women in India" to discuss the legal, social and economic challenges faced by single women across the country and to identify ways to strengthen their rights, social security, economic opportunities and institutional support.

Sharing details about her address at the event, Rahatkar on X said, "In my address, I emphasised that single women are not a homogeneous group. Their circumstances, needs and challenges differ. Social prejudice, a lack of awareness and administrative barriers often deprive them of their rights and the benefits of government schemes."

--IANS

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