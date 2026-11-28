Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Director Puja Aparna Kolluru, who is now directing 'Mahakali', the highly anticipated next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish to actress Sriya Reddy, saying she was both fierce and gentle all at the same time!

Taking to her social media timelines to pen the birthday post, the director wrote, "I honestly don't know how you hold so much strength and yet so much softness in your heart. You are fierce and gentle, powerful and compassionate, all at once. You have this beautiful way of making people feel loved, seen and cared for."

She went on to add, "My Mahakali, I wish life gives you back all the love you pour into everyone, tenfold. Happy Birthday @sriyareddy! #Mahakali."

Mahakali is one of the most eagerly awaited films slated for next year. It may be recalled that the makers had, earlier this month, released the first single from the film, 'Aigiri Nandini', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Composed, programmed and arranged by Smaran Sai, the track featured powerful vocals by Anila Rajeev, Geetha Madhuri and Sai Charan. The musical arrangement seamlessly blended traditional devotional influences with a grand contemporary soundscape, bringing together an impressive range of instruments, including veena, flute, guitars, piano, tavil and mridangam.

Prior to that, the makers had released Akshaye Khanna's powerful war cry teaser. Akshaye's commanding screen presence and intense delivery had struck an instant chord with audiences, sparking conversations and building anticipation around the film.

For the unaware, 'Mahakali', which is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 8 next year.

Presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, 'Mahakali' is being directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. The film, which features Bhoomi Shetty in the titular role of 'Mahakali', will also feature Rohit Saraf in a pivotal role alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy.

--IANS

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