New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India's data centre development pipeline is pivoting towards larger facilities in the nine months to Q3 2026 with projects above 50 MW accounting for 55 per cent of planned capacity across key markets, a report said on Saturday.

The report from Knight Frank India said the country's development pipeline currently comprises 80 data centre facilities across seven major markets as of the third quarter of 2026. Facilities above 50 MW accounted for a larger share of the pipeline in Q3 2026, as they were only 44.3 per cent in 2025.

The strongest growth was recorded in the above-100-MW category, where the number of planned facilities rose 80 per cent to 27 from 15 in 2025. Its share of the total pipeline consequently rose from 21.4 per cent in 2025 to 33.8 per cent in Q3 2026, making it the largest category within the development pipeline.

The 50-100 MW segment also expanded, with facilities increasing to 17 from 16, representing growth of 6.3 per cent. Collectively, the above-50-MW categories increased from 31 facilities in 2025 to 44 in Q3 2026, registering growth of 41.9 per cent. Their combined share of the pipeline expanded by 10.7 percentage points to 55 per cent.

In contrast, the smaller facility categories (up to 50 MW) witnessed a marginal contraction. The 10–50 MW segment declined 3.8 per cent, from 26 to 25 facilities, while the below-10-MW category fell 15.4 per cent, from 13 to 11 facilities.

“The growing representation of larger-format facilities in the development pipeline points towards a changing development landscape, with Mumbai continuing to anchor the market and Hyderabad strengthening its position in the large-facility segment,” said Joseph Thilak, Executive Director, Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Head of Data Center Business (India), Knight Frank India.

Tilak said that the ability to align development with infrastructure readiness, particularly power availability, connectivity and land requirements, will be important in supporting the next phase of growth.

Mumbai continued to dominate India's data centre development pipeline, accounting for 34 of the 80 pipeline facilities in Q3 2026, or 42.5 per cent of the total, marking a 9.7 per cent increase from 31 facilities in 2025.

Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor to the pipeline, with its total increasing 36.4 per cent from 11 facilities in 2025 to 15 in Q3 2026.

—IANS

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