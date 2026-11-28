Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt moved to tears after seeing Anupam Kher's portrayal in Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

The 'Saaransh' maker penned a heartfelt letter addressed to Kher in which he revealed what, according to him, makes an actor exceptionally great. Bhatt shared that an actor who is able to move someone with his silence is worthy of the name.

The letter compiled by Bhatt read, "Jatayu is still fresh in my mind. This morning, in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, you walked onto the screen as a grandfather, and I began to weep. Why? You’d hardly said a word (sic)."

Sharing an incident, he added, "I once asked an American painter, “Who’s the greatest actor you’ve ever seen? Pacino? De Niro?” “Brando,” he said. “Even in his silences, he moves me.”“But why?” He said that who you are comes through in the way you stand, in the way you look at someone. Watching you today, I understood him."

The 'Sadak' maker went ahead and drew a parallel between Kher's character in 'Saaransh' and 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', saying both of them hold a certain level of compassion.

The letter further went, "You were in your twenties when we made Saaransh. I asked one thing of you as Pradhan. Look at the man sitting across from you. He stands in the way of what you want most. Can you still feel his pain? I saw that same compassion in you today. You speak up for the women in that house. And the man you stand up to can look at you and know you still love him. All those years ago, I asked a boy to feel another man’s pain. Today that boy moved me to tears."

"I wished you’d been beside me. I’d have put my arms around you. I’m so proud of you," Bhatt concluded the letter.

Reacting to the warm letter, Kher called himself 'the luckiest man on earth'.

--IANS

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