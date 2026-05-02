'Dama Dum Mast Kalandar' sheds light on the everyday struggles of working abroad

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) The makers of actor-singer King B Chouhan and actress Malvi Malhotra's upcoming Punjabi situational comedy "Dama Dum Mast Kalandar" unveiled an exciting teaser from the drama on Saturday.

Slated to reach the movie buffs on May 22 this year, the film has been made under the direction of Sukhvir Singh.

Jointly backed by Starmoon Film Productions in collaboration with Chakora Productions, "Dama Dum Mast Kalandar" has been set against the backdrop of NRI life. It shares the journey of two friends as they navigate the everyday struggles of working abroad, where situations often spiral into unexpected and humorous turns.

The story explores the various dynamics of friendship and how one's search for stability leads them back home.

King B Chouhan, who will essay the role of Kalandar in the drama, shared, “I found the story extremely relatable, as I’ve had a similar journey in the industry over the past 17 years. It deeply resonated with me. Being born and brought up in Punjab, I feel a strong connection to the place—I think about going back almost every day. So in many ways, this story is very close to my heart. When I first heard it, I instantly felt it was the perfect opportunity to express my emotions.”

Shedding light on the message of the film, he went on to add, “The message of our story is simple: when we go abroad, we should never forget where we come from. If we get the chance to return and serve our motherland, we should embrace it. No matter how settled we are overseas, a part of us always longs to be back home.”

Along with King B Chouhan, "Dama Dum Mast Kalandar" also features Anita Devgan, Rupinder Rupi, Mintu Kapa, Sukhdev Barnala, Manpreet Singh, Pritish Narula, and Sammy Gill in key roles.

--IANS

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