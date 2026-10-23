Daler Mehndi’s health: Son Gurdeep shares update amid controversy over Uttarakhand performance

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Gurdeep Mehndi has opened up about his father Daler Mehndi’s health amid the controversy surrounding the singer’s performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand.

Assuring fans that his father is doing well, Gurdeep refrained from commenting on the ongoing row. Speaking to IANS, he addressed concerns about his father’s well-being and said, “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck.”

Daler Mehndi’s performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand sparked controversy after state minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his show midway. The minister allegedly accused the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and delivering a poor performance despite charging a substantial fee. He also questioned whether Daler was lip-syncing instead of singing live.

Several celebrities, including Mika Singh, Palash Sen, Kapil Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri, have also come out in support of Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance in Uttarakhand.

Defending his brother, Mika shared a video wherein he said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?.”

“No, you haven’t. If you haven’t seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone’s request and say, ‘Yes, we will do the show.’ Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn’t matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same,” he added.

--IANS

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