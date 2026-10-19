October 19, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

Daler Mehndi confronted by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal for performing drunk: Bol toh jaa nahi raha

Daler Mehndi confronted by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal: Bol toh jaa nahi raha

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was confronted by state Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal for performing under the influence of alcohol at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri, Uttarakhand on Navratri.

"Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge? (You can't even speak properly, so how will you sing?” the minister questioned the singer.

Uniyal reminded Daler Mehndi of the religious sanctity of the occasion and expressed his disappointment at the lack of decorum.

The minister told the singer, "Itna paisa deke aapko humne bulaya hai. Iss liye bulaya taaki humare logon ko entertain ho. Aap bewakoof bana rahe hai humein. Galat baat hai. You are a big name. Aapko iss liye bulaya gaya tha kyunki aap bada naam hai, (We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. You have a big name that is why we called you)."

In an attempt to handle the situation, Daler Mehndi said, "Sir, I request you with folded hands...please leave the stage."

The Cabinet Minister further stressed that it was a Navratri celebration and should be treated with the respect it deserved.

The video of this entire commotion has now gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "IDK, but Daler Mehndi is looking so much out of touch with reality. No host will ever want to disrespect an invitee like that. I think I am feeling sorry for Daler M. That is poor Mr Daler; your energy is what not showing up there!"

Another one shared, "Galat baat hai, sharab pee ke he's disrespecting the stage. Sharam aani chahiye. I'm a punjabi myself, Subodh ji is correct."

"Daler paaji is a fantastic singer but he’s clearly intoxicated and slurring words here. BJP and other such party people need to stop entertaining such characters nationwide especially for “religious” programs." read the third comment.

--IANS

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