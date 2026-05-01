Cyrus Broacha on debut film ‘Jalwa’: ‘New York Film School energy, municipal hospital execution’

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Taking a trip down memory lane, comedian-actor Cyrus Broacha revisited his debut film “Jalwa”, which released in 1987 and gave it a sprinkle of humour, describing his role as “New York Film School energy, municipal hospital execution.”

Cyrus, who played the role of actress Archana Puran Singh’s character Jyothi’s younger brother Suresh in the film directed by Pankuj Parashar, shared a scene on Instagram.

Cyrus, who was 15 when he acted in his first Hindi film, wrote in the caption: “My Bollywood debut in Jalwa. New York Film School energy, municipal hospital execution. Don’t do drugs - Jalwa (1987) starring @naseeruddin49 & @archanapuransingh along with @amitabhbachchan @jonnylever @daliptahil @officialpankajkapur @rohinihattangady @farahkhankunder @remo.fernandes.5.”

Jalwa also stars Naseeruddin Shah. The film is set in Goa, where it was mostly shot. It is an unofficial remake of the 1984 American film Beverly Hills Cop. The film was remade in Telugu as Trinetrudu by A. Kodandarami Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi.

It follows Kapil, a policeman, who swears to avenge the death of his friend Albert with the help of Jojo, a bar dancer. He ends up breaking various rules while bringing Albert's killers to justice.

Talking about the actor-comedian, he hosted many shows for MTV. His candid-camera show MTV Bakra ran for 8 years. Cyrus played the role of Cyrus, a character based on Chandler Bing in the Indian adaptation of American sitcom Friends, titled Hello Friends.

He appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's version of Dancing with the Stars, and Fear Factor – Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 3. The 54-year-old was also seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Cyrus acted in films like Jalwa, 99, Little Zizou, Fruit and Nut, Mumbai Chakachak and The Shaukeens.

He was last seen in the film Roy as himself. The film directed by debutant Vikramjit Singh. It features Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor in the title role. Shernaz Patel, Rajit Kapur and Shibani Dandekar.

--IANS

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