As PoJK situation worsens, calls grow for humanitarian and medical assistance

Islamabad, Aug 3 (IANS) The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has written a letter to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, requesting for urgent humanitarian and medical assistance in Rawalakot and other affected areas of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) amid the ongoing unrest in the region.

In the letter, JKJAAC mentioned that the situation in PoJK has developed into a "serious humanitarian and medical emergency" after the events that occurred on July 27-28. It mentioned that the reports received from affected communities indicate civilian casualties, injuries related to firearms, disruption of ambulance routes, limited access to hospitals and difficulties in getting medicines, blood supplies and emergency trauma care.

"The Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Observatory has documented reports that critically injured people were transported approximately 40 kilometres from Rawalakot to Palandri Hospital because immediate trauma care was not available or accessible locally. Its report also records allegations that road closures, security cordons and communications restrictions delayed the evacuation and treatment of injured civilians. These findings remain subject to continuing medical, family and independent verification," the JKJAAC letter stated.

"Internet and telecommunications services have also remained severely restricted, leaving families unable to locate injured, detained or missing relatives and making it extremely difficult to coordinate emergency assistance," it added.

The JKJAAC urged the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to deploy an independent emergency assessment and medical team in Rawalakot and other affected places of the occupied territory, provide ambulances, mobile medical units, trained first-aid personnel, trauma-care supplies in the affected region and also establish temporary first-aid and emergency treatment points along affected routes and near major gathering areas.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is currently witnessing the most extensive confrontation between the local population and the Pakistani state in decades. The protests reportedly began on June 5 and have continued to intensify. Protesters have alleged that Pakistani security forces launched a severe crackdown in which more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past several weeks.

Earlier in the day, JKJAAC shared a video on X showing Pakistani forces dragging and assaulting an unarmed civilian on the road in Muzaffarabad city. It urged the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, international media, and diplomatic missions to examine the footage, independently verify the facts, and press for an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into the reported events.

"We call on the United Nations, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, international media, and diplomatic missions to examine this footage, independently verify the facts, and press for an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into the reported events. We also urge the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to closely monitor the humanitarian situation and ensure that those who are injured and other civilians affected receive protection and humanitarian assistance in accordance with its mandate," the JAAC stated.

On Sunday, people in PoK continued to participate in the long march that began on June 9. The JAAC said that the protest held on Sunday demonstrates that the movement is rooted in the demands of the public for fundamental rights, justice, and the implementation of commitments made by the authorities.

"The Long March that began on 9 June continues. Despite weeks of arrests, killings, injuries, and intimidation, the people continue to march with determination. Today's protest is another reminder that this movement is rooted in the people's demand for fundamental rights, justice, and the implementation of commitments made by the authorities. This movement belongs to the people. As long as those legitimate demands remain unmet, the voices of the people will continue to be heard," the JAAC posted on X.

--IANS

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