CWG 2026: 'Success in javelin is about reproducing your best throws consistently,' says Rohit Yadav

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Four-time national champion Rohit Yadav believes consistency rather than producing one extraordinary throw is the key to success in javelin as he gears up for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old, who has a personal best of 87.05m and reached the final of the World Athletics Championships, said his focus has been on repeatedly delivering his best performances instead of chasing one standout effort.

“Over the last few seasons, I’ve understood that success in javelin isn’t about producing one big throw. It’s about being able to reproduce your best throws consistently. That’s been my biggest focus in training. I’ve worked a lot on my run-up, rhythm and release, because when those come together naturally, the distances take care of themselves. Glasgow is another opportunity to test myself against a strong field, and I’m excited to see where my preparation stands,” Rohit said.

Having finished among the top eight at the previous Commonwealth Games, Rohit has established himself as one of India’s most reliable javelin throwers on the international circuit. As he prepares for Glasgow, he believes fine-tuning the technical aspects of his event will be crucial.

Rohit also highlighted the importance of recovery in a physically demanding discipline and credited the support system at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for helping him stay competitive.

“In javelin, staying healthy is just as important as throwing far. The team at the Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me during different phases of my journey, particularly with recovery and sports science. That kind of support helps you return with confidence and continue competing at your best,” he said.

Drawing on his experience of competing at the highest level, Rohit said he no longer lets target distances occupy his mind before stepping onto the runway.

“I’ve learned not to think too much about the distance before I throw. The moment you start chasing a mark, you can lose your rhythm. My focus is always on attacking the runway with confidence, staying relaxed and executing each throw the way I’ve practised. If I can do that consistently, I know the results will follow,” he added.

Rohit will be among India’s leading medal hopes along side Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra in the men’s javelin competition as the country aims for another strong athletics campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

--IANS

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