CWG 2026: Sakshi outclasses England’s Ruby White to clinch women’s 51kg boxing gold for India

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Sakshi produced a commanding display to win the gold medal in the Women’s 51kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating England’s Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the bout, using her sharp footwork, accurate combinations and disciplined defence to keep her opponent at bay. Sakshi edged the opening round 10-9 on all five judges’ scorecards before tightening her grip on the contest in the second round.

She maintained her dominance in the final three minutes, landing clean punches while denying White any sustained attacks. The judges unanimously ruled in her favour, with the final scorecards reading 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 30-26 and 30-27, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Indian.

The triumph adds another gold medal to India’s boxing campaign in Glasgow and reinforces the country’s growing strength in women’s boxing on the international stage.

Sakshi’s composed performance under pressure and tactical superiority ensured there was little doubt about the outcome, as she finished the tournament unbeaten to stand atop the Commonwealth podium.

The gold is another significant boost to India’s medal tally at the Games, with the boxing contingent continuing to deliver strong performances in Glasgow.

Earlier, Jasmine produced a commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg gold on Saturday.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her sharp combinations, superior movement and clean punching to keep Walsh on the back foot throughout the three-round final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Preeti produced a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 54kg boxing, defeating Canada’s S.S. Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the SEC Hall 5 on Saturday.

Preeti dominated the contest from the opening bell, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds 10-9 in her favour for a perfect 30-27 verdict. She also registered a knockdown during the bout, underlining her superiority over the Canadian boxer.

--IANS

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