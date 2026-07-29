CWG 2026: Rain, risk and the rulebook - Why athletics goes on despite the downpour

Glasgow, July 29 (IANS) Glasgow’s unpredictable weather has become as much a talking point as the medals themselves at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. As rain lashed the athletics arena yet again, many spectators were left asking the same questions: Why are the events continuing? What if an athlete gets injured? Why can’t the schedule be changed or a reserve day be kept?

The concerns are understandable. Watching sprinters explode out of wet starting blocks and long jumpers land on slippery runways naturally raises fears about safety. Yet athletics, unlike many other sports, has long learned to coexist with the elements.

Why doesn’t athletics stop because of rain?

The simple answer is that rain alone is not considered dangerous enough to halt competition.

World Athletics regulations allow competitions to continue in wet weather as long as the venue remains safe and there is no immediate threat from severe weather. Also, modern synthetic tracks are designed with advanced drainage systems that prevent water from accumulating, allowing athletes to maintain grip even during heavy showers.

Officials constantly monitor conditions throughout the session. If the surface becomes unsafe or visibility is significantly affected, they have the authority to delay or suspend competition.

What about the risk of injury?

There is no denying that rain increases the challenge.

Sprint starts become trickier, throwing circles and runways require extra attention, and athletes must adjust their techniques to avoid slipping. However, elite athletes train in varying weather conditions throughout the year and are expected to adapt.

Organisers also take several precautions: Ground staff regularly dry-throw circles and jump runways. Officials inspect the track before each event. Athletes are allowed additional warm-up measures when necessary. Equipment is checked to ensure it remains competition-ready.

Why aren’t reserve days kept?

This is perhaps the biggest misconception among fans.

Athletics competitions involve dozens of events spread across morning and evening sessions over several days. Hundreds of athletes compete in heats, semifinals and finals, many of whom are also entered in multiple disciplines.

Introducing reserve days would create a domino effect: Television broadcast schedules would be disrupted. Medal ceremonies would have to be rescheduled. Athletes competing in multiple events could face clashes. Travel and accommodation plans for thousands of athletes, officials and volunteers would be affected.

Unlike cricket or tennis, where one match can simply move to another day, athletics operates as a tightly packed timetable with very little flexibility.

Could the rules change in future?

Climate change has led to more frequent extreme weather events, prompting discussions across international sport about weather protocols. However, reserve days for major athletics championships remain highly unlikely because of the sheer scale of scheduling challenges.

Instead, organisers are investing in better drainage systems, improved weather forecasting and stronger safety protocols rather than rewriting the competition calendar.

Fans’ concern is valid

Many spectators at Glasgow 2026 believe athlete safety should come before schedules.

“If the rain is this heavy, why risk injuries?” was a question repeatedly heard around the stadium. Others wondered why organisers could not simply postpone events by a day.

Their concerns reflect genuine care for athletes, but under current international regulations, rain itself is considered part of outdoor competition. Only when weather poses a serious threat to safety do officials intervene.

--IANS

cs/bc