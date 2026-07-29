Cheema, Anantapur, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy win in Sub-Junior Women Academy C'ship

Gwalior, July 29 (IANS) The 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B and the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with Cheema Hockey Academy, Anantapur Sports Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registering wins in the Sub Junior competition.

In the corresponding 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B continued in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat) emerged victorious in Gwalior.

In Pool D of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Cheema Hockey Academy defeated Ritu Rani Hockey Academy 3–2.

Harpreet Kaur starred with a hat-trick to lead Cheema Hockey Academy's victory, while Bhumika scored both goals for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

In Pool C of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Anantapur Sports Academy registered a 19-0 victory over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

Gnaneswari Giraka starred with seven goals, while Niharika Sake and Sumiya Shaik scored four goals each to lead Anantapur Sports Academy's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Runika Derangula Sree, Golla Sai Bhavya, Aarifa Syed and Shruthi Boya as Anantapur Sports Academy cruised to victory.

In another Pool C fixture of the 4th Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 2-0.

Nammi Geethasri scored both goals to guide Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to victory.

In Pool A of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a commanding 25–1 victory over Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

Shabnam starred with 12 goals, while Gurparvesh Kaur scored four goals and Payal added three goals to lead Raja Karan Hockey Academy's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Captain Rakhi, Laxmi, who scored twice, Sneha, Anushka and Chahat, while Sweeti scored the lone goal for Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society.

In another Pool A fixture of the 4th Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 – Zone A & B, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat) overcame Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 12-0.

Manjinder starred with a hat-trick, while Mahi, Himanshi and Nancy Saroha scored two goals each to lead Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat's dominant performance. The remaining goals came through Sakshi, Jasmine Deswal and Sanjana as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat cruised to victory.

--IANS

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