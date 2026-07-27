July 27, 2026 5:32 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: India’s Sachin outclasses England’s William Hewitt to enter men’s 60kg boxing quarterfinals

CWG 2026: India’s Sachin outclasses England’s William Hewitt to enter men’s 60kg boxing quarterfinals

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) Indian boxer Sachin stormed into the quarterfinals of the men’s 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England’s William Hewitt by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Displaying superior ring craft, sharp combinations and tactical discipline, Sachin dominated the three-round contest to secure an impressive victory over the home favourite.

The judges from Kazakhstan, Canada, Mexico and Morocco scored the bout 29-27 in favour of the Indian boxer, while the Turkish judge awarded the contest 29-27 to Hewitt. One point was deducted from Sachin during the bout, but it did little to affect the final outcome as he comfortably emerged the winner.

Sachin consistently landed clean punches and maintained control of the exchanges throughout the contest, putting Hewitt under pressure with his aggressive yet composed approach. His ability to dictate the pace and score effectively ensured he advanced to the last eight.

With the victory, Sachin kept India’s medal hopes alive in the men’s 60kg category and moved one step closer to the podium at the Glasgow Games.

The Indian pugilist will now face a tougher challenge in the quarterfinals as he aims to continue his impressive run and secure a place in the medal rounds.

More to follow...

--IANS

cs/hs

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