October 26, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

CSK part ways with strength and conditioning coach Greg King

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) part ways with strength and conditioning coach Greg King ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Photo credit: CSK/X

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their coaching overhaul ahead of the 2027 season, announcing the departure of strength and conditioning coach Greg King on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, CSK had confirmed the exits of batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach Eric Simons, assistant batting coach Rajiv Kumar and long-serving physiotherapist Tommy Simsek.

In an official announcement late in the evening on Monday, the franchise thanked King for his contribution to the team’s physical preparation and performances across seasons.

“Every successful campaign is built on countless hours of preparation, discipline, and hard work. Greg King, your expertise in strength and conditioning has helped our Super Kings overcome physical challenges and perform at the highest level across seasons. We appreciate everything you have brought to the Yellow Army, Greg King,” CSK said in a statement on its social media accounts.

King’s departure adds to the list of changes in CSK’s backroom staff as the franchise looks to reshape its coaching setup ahead of the next IPL season. The team has already appointed former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach and brought in former England off-spinner Gareth Batty as an assistant coach.

Former India pacer Mohit Sharma is also set to take over as bowling coach, replacing Simons, who had been associated with the franchise since the 2018 IPL season.

Simons, a former South African bowler, previously served as India’s bowling consultant between 2010 and 2012, a period that included the country’s triumph in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. CSK acknowledged his contribution to the development of its bowling unit during his tenure.

Simons has since joined England’s Test team as bowling coach, alongside former CSK fielding coach James Foster. Stephen Fleming, who stepped down after spending 18 years as head coach of the Chennai-based franchise, is also part of England’s coaching setup.

Kumar, meanwhile, joined CSK in 2018 as fielding coach, replacing Steve Rixon, before taking on responsibilities as assistant batting coach. The former Jharkhand captain brought considerable coaching experience from the United Kingdom and had also led the state side in first-class cricket, with MS Dhoni among the players who played under his leadership.

In its announcement of Kumar’s departure, CSK acknowledged his role in the team’s preparation and player development.

The franchise also confirmed the departure of Simsek, who had served as its physiotherapist since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. His long association with the team saw him work closely with several generations of players, including the side popularly known as the ‘Dad’s Army’ because of its experienced squad.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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