October 26, 2026 10:29 PM हिंदी

CSK part ways with batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of IPL 2027 auction

Chennai Super Kings part ways with batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of Indian Premier League 2027 auction. Photo credit: CSK

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that they have parted ways with batting coach Michael Hussey ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. The development ends the former Australian batter’s long association with the five-time champions.

Hussey had been CSK’s batting coach since 2018, after ending his playing career. The franchise confirmed his exit on Monday with a tribute on its social media handles. “From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family.

“Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King,” said CSK in its post.

Hussey’s departure is part of a wider overhaul of the coaching staff that the franchise has undertaken ahead of the 2027 IPL season, after missing the 2024, 2025 and 2026 playoffs.

Head coach Stephen Fleming has already been replaced by former India pacer Zaheer Khan, while bowling coach Eric Simons has made way for ex-India and CSK pacer Mohit Sharma.

Simons and ex-CSK fielding coach James Foster have joined the England Test team, where the head coach is Stephen Fleming, who left as the franchise’s head coach after 18 years. CSK are yet to name Hussey’s successor, though former England off-spinner and Surrey head coach Gareth Batty is joining them as an assistant coach.

Hussey enjoyed a successful stint with CSK as a player, scoring 1,768 runs across six seasons. He joined the franchise in 2008, skipped the 2009 edition, and then played four straight seasons from 2010 to 2013.

After a year with Mumbai Indians in 2014, he returned to CSK in 2015 and then took over as batting coach in 2018, as the side won the title that year before winning the championship again in the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

It remains to be seen if Hussey will join another IPL team’s coaching staff, especially with five-time winners Mumbai Indians and two-time runners-up Punjab Kings having coaching vacancies.

With the deadline for retentions set for November 15, Zaheer, Mohit and Batty, along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the franchise’s top management, will have to finalise CSK’s plans before participating in the mini auction, which will be held in Goa on December 16.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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