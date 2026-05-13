CSk have decent chance to be in top 4; for RR a lot depends on Sooryavanshi's performance: Chawla

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Piyush Chawla reckoned that Chennai Super Kings have a decent chance to break into the top four as their three-match winning streak has given them the necessary momentum in the race for the playoffs.

After starting the season with three straight defeats, the five-time champions successfully revitalised their campaign by winning three of their next five matches, eventually finding their peak form to secure three consecutive victories in their most recent outings.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are currently sitting fifth in the points table with 12 points in 11 games, four points behind the leader Gujarat Titans.

“I feel Chennai have a decent chance. We talk a lot about momentum in T20 cricket, and they have that after winning their last three matches. They are playing some really good cricket. Their batters are doing the job, but it is the bowlers, Anshul Kamboj, the spin duo of Noor and Akeal Hosein, and Jamie Overton in the middle overs, who are making the difference," Chawla said on JioStar.

In their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, for the first time since 2018 CSK had accomplished a chase in excess of 200. After LSG posted a total of 203/8, CSK, in reply, raced to 97 at the end of the powerplay, their second highest in the IPL, with Urvil Patel (23-ball 65) leading the way.

Skipper Gaikwad scored a handy 42 as well. Shivam Dube (15* off 7 balls) and Prashant Veer (17* off 12 balls) applied the finishing touches as the Men in Yellow breezed past the target with four balls in hand.

"They are restricting teams to totals in the 180-200 range. A score of 200 has become the norm, but when you restrict teams to scores below that, the batters also have breathing space, and CSK’s bowlers have managed to provide that of late," he added.

Chawla further noted that Rajasthan Royals (RR) remain firmly in the hunt and suggested that their fortunes may rest on the shoulders of young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

“RR are also in contention, but a lot will depend on how Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays in the next three matches. The rest of the players will also have to start making decisive contributions, something that has been missing so far,” he concluded.

--IANS

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