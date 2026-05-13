May 13, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar teases his ‘Next’ movie ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ with stylish new look

Akshay Kumar teases his ‘Next’ movie ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ with stylish new look

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has left fans excited after sharing a new post on social media over his ‘next’ big project.

The actor dropped a stylish picture of himself with the caption, “Next... #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

In the picture, Akshay can be seen walking confidently through a dense jungle setup. Dressed in a dark suit paired with sunglasses, the actor in his character look for the movie looks dapper.

Akshay was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, where he reunited with director Priyadarshan in a horror-comedy entertainer. The movie has been performing strongly at the box office.

Talking about ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, the movie is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

The movie will also mark Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s reunion on screen after.more than two decades.

For the uninitiated Akshay made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh, but it was films like Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, International Khiladi, that established him as one of Bollywood’s biggest action stars.

He later explored comedy and proved his versatility with films like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, and the Welcome franchise.

On the personal front, Akshay is married to actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, and together they are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitaara.

--IANS

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