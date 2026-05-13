Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on Love You Loktantra: It is always good to see yourself in films

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) 'Laughter Chefs' fame celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film’s "Bank Chor".

Now, Harpal is all ready to entertain the movie buffs with his second movie, "Love You Loktantra".

Revealing some more details regarding the project that is slated to premiere on Doordarshan, the celebrity Chef shared, "Love You Loktantra is my second film, and in the film, I have played a small role. I am a bar owner where Krushna Abhishek is performing."

Shedding some more light on his role, he went on to add, "I had prior commitments, so I could not extend my role beyond the time span that I could give. Moreover, this film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am happy that Love You Loktantra is being premiered on DD National across the world. It is always a good feeling when you see yourself in films.”

Harpal further talked about his brief interaction with Krushna Abhishek, who is also one of the contestants on "Laughter Chefs". He said, ”My experience of working with Krushna during that time was very limited because he was performing as a dance lead, and I had a limited interaction with him during that part. And that was the first time I actually met him, and little did I know that I would be doing Laughter Chefs with him in the future. Our relationship definitely evolved so much since the time we met.”

The Chef revealed that despite not being a seasoned actor, he immensely enjoys the process of acting, ”There is this magic in acting when you know that you are not actually playing yourself and convincing with your craft. I remember Bank Chor gave me a lot of scope. I had almost 18 minutes of role in the film. I was busy launching my food products in Australia. So, I had to limit my role to a certain time. I’m happy that I could play the role opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi, and a lot of other characters there. Whoever has seen the film knows that my character is not a funny one, but on a serious side.”

--IANS

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