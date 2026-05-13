Harman Baweja: ‘System’ is compelling story of justice, inequality wrapped inside a gripping narrative

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Harman Baweja, who has returned as a co-writer and producer for the courtroom drama titled “System”, said that the upcoming film is a compelling story of justice and inequality wrapped inside a deeply gripping narrative.

Harman said in a statement: “System is not just a courtroom drama. It’s a compelling story of justice and inequality wrapped inside a deeply gripping narrative. Co-writing this film has been a very exciting journey for me because writing is something I’ve genuinely started enjoying more and more over time.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles and revolves around questions of justice, power, and morality within a flawed system.

The filmmaker said that what “made this experience even more special was collaborating with such amazing talent Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ji, Sonakshi, Jyotika, Ashutosh sir, and the entire team at Prime Video.”

He said that as a producer and writer, it feels great to be part of a film that is entertaining but also says something important.

Harman said: “I’m really looking forward to audiences watching System and connecting with its world and characters.”

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, System is written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial. The Prime Original movie is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Talking about Harman, the 45-year-old has also starred in Hindi films such as Love Story 2050, What's Your Raashee?, Victory, and Dishkiyaoon. After a hiatus, he featured in the Netflix drama series Scoop by Hansal Mehta.

It stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neha Mishra, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.

The series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of a reporter in June 2011.

--IANS

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