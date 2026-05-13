India and Iran discuss bilateral, regional issues during Iranian Deputy FM's Delhi visit

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focussed on bilateral and regional issues, including recent regional developments.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George received Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran. Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, including recent developments," MEA posted on X after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi have held several conversations over phone in the past few weeks on a host of bilateral and geopolitical issues since the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar received a phone call from Araghchi during which both ministers held a "detailed conversation" on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as well as bilateral relations.

"Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening. Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the latest phone call on April 29.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi stated that, during their phone call, Foreign Minister Araghchi and EAM Jaishankar discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

"During a phone conversation between Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues," it posted on X.

On March 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing the security situation in the West Asia region. During the call, PM Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region and also asserted the significance of safeguarding freedom of navigation along with keeping the shipping lanes open and secure.

Both leaders had earlier spoken over phone on March 12 when PM Modi had voiced his concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure. He had also reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

--IANS

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