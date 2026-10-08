Cricket fraternity mourns the demise of 'legend of Indian cinema' Nana Patekar

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Cricket fraternity on Thursday condoled the passing of veteran actor and Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar and recalled his "powerful performances, honesty and simplicity," saying it will "live on for generations."

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa, suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula in the early hours of Thursday.

He was found unconscious and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead.

"I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played.Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Tendulkar wrote.

"A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti," Kohli posted on X.

"An era ends with the passing of a true legend. Nana Patekar ji—your powerful performances, honesty, and simplicity made you one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable artists. You will always be remembered," Suresh Raina said.

"Hamare baad ab mehfil mein afsane bayan honge, Baharein ham ko dhundhengi, na jaane ham kahan honge! Alvida Nana. Om Shanti!" Danish Kaneria shared on X.

"Cinema has lost a true legend, one of the finest actors we have ever seen! I remember watching so many of his films and being mesmerised by his voice, his presence and his unforgettable performances. My condolences to his family," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Ajinkya Rahane said, "Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace."

Shikhar Dhawan said, "⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations."

Nana Patekar made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. One of the defining milestones of Nana Patekar's career came with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda in 1989. His portrayal of the ruthless crime boss Anna earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to the arts and cinema. Beyond cinema, the legendary star was also associated with social initiatives, particularly work supporting farmers and families affected by drought in Maharashtra.

--IANS

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