July 11, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Courtroom drama was on Kajal Aggarwal’s radar for a long time

Courtroom drama was on Kajal Aggarwal’s radar for a long time

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has shared that she wanted to do a courtroom film for a long time. The actress finally got a chance with regards to the same in her upcoming film.

The actress essays the role of Advocate Archana, a lawyer who joins forces with an ordinary citizen seeking justice against powerful corporate interests accused of endangering lives. Through its courtroom drama and investigative narrative, the film aims to spark discussion about food safety, corporate accountability, and environmental concerns.

She spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared how ‘The India Story’ fulfilled her desire to be a part of a courtroom drama.

She told IANS, “So courtroom drama is something that has been on my radar for a very long time. I have been looking for a good, meaty and challenging courtroom drama. So that aspect of my desire was fulfilled through the course of this film. But yes, as an actor I think there was a lot of evolution. There was growth and there was maturity in my performance as well as. I feel I have grown up as an actor, and there were moments which felt very real, and which I did not really have to enact or I did not really have to Imagine myself in that spot. I was actually living that moment. The tears were natural, feelings were natural and emotional struggles were real”.

“Dismay, success, loss, and grief, it all felt very real. So as an actor ,I feel that is something that is extremely challenging/ When you can forget that you are even a part of something you reach that stage of just being, and just co-existing in a particular scene. And not really being or putting an attempt to have a true existence”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘The India Story’ also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The film explores the issue of pesticide misuse, food adulteration, and their impact on public health.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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