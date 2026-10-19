October 19, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Couldn't sleep after my dismissal in last game, says Shafali after hitting fifty against Zimbabwe

Couldn't sleep after my dismissal in last game, says Shafali after hitting fifty against Zimbabwe

Raipur, Oct 19 (IANS) India vice-captain Shafali Verma has revealed that her poor body language during her soft dismissal in the series opener against Zimbabwe left her sleepless, and prompted her to go back to watching her old videos, as she slammed a match-winning half-century in the second T20I.

Shafali smashed 55 off 24 balls and shared a 96-run opening stand with captain Smriti Mandhana as India raced to victory to seal the three-match series with a game to spare at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

"To be honest, the way I got out in the last match, I couldn't even sleep because of my body language. It's not just because I got caught out. My body language was bad. I went and watched the video. So, I think I went and analysed how I can bat better.

“I didn't play by bending much. So, I watched 2-3 videos of mine. So, I tried to look at the ball and react and play by bending a little because the wicket is low. So, I was trying to go ball by ball and play till the end," Shafali said in a video posted on bcci.tv on Monday.

Though Shafali holed out with India needing just seven more runs for the series win, Smriti stayed till the end to close it out. Shafali dedicated the triumph to the exciting young players in the squad.

"I think it's a very good feeling. First of all, I'm feeling very happy for the youngsters because we have a lot of young players and this series is a win for them. This series is only for them and we will dedicate this series win to them. We know that there is one more match left. We will try to execute all our plans and support our youngsters," she added.

She was particularly impressed with the exploits of Niki Prasad, her teammate at Delhi Capitals in the WPL, who has made an impact with both bat and ball and fielding efforts. "The way Niki bowled, I was really happy for her and the way she is doing, not just bowling, not just batting, not just fielding, the way she is creating the impact.

“So, I'm really happy. She has played with me in Delhi Capitals. The way she caught the catch, she does it the same for the Delhi Capitals. So, it's not a big deal for me. Of course, she is playing in the Indian team. But I have seen this before - so, I'm used to it."

Shafali further said her aggressive approach was rooted in mental strength and thorough preparation. "It's more than fearless when I'm mentally strong. So, I try to go for a good preparation before the game so that I don't feel that I could have done this or that. So, I stay clear and I think I do my best mentally. So, I'm just trying to keep it simple and execute the things which are in my mind."

Reflecting on how her mindset had evolved, especially after being dropped from the team in 2025 before staging a return from the series against England and then becoming Player of the Match in 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final wi, Shafali admitted that in the past she would dwell on good performances for too long, something she learnt to correct.

"For example, maybe in 2020, 2022, 2023 - the matches in which I used to score, I used to stay in that match only. Like I would go, 'Oh, I scored' and I couldn't think about the next match. So, I think I learnt this in 2025 that how quickly I have to move forward mentally. I have to learn well from the previous game.

“I have to take what I did well and I have to start from zero in the next match. So, I have improved this thing on my own and I have become mentally stable now. I keep looking at the score again and again. What does the team need? What do I have to do now? So, I'm just trying to do simple things right."

Shafali signed off by saying she was relishing her role as India’s vice-captain. "I think vice-captaincy, I'm enjoying it a lot. I'm trying to provide everything to the youngsters. Me and Smriti di try to keep them in a good mental space.

“I try to talk to every player so that they stay mentally free and in a good space. Me and Smriti di are trying to keep a good environment and as a vice-captain, I'm trying to help Smriti as much as I can - on the field, off the field. So, I'm just trying to do that."

--IANS

nr/vi

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