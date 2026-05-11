Costa Rica: MoS Margherita holds discussions with key ministers, interacts with Indian community

San Jose, May 11 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Costa Rica's Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications Paula Bogantes Zamora on Monday, India time, with both sides exploring ways to deepen bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, Margherita wrote on X: "Met the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica H.E Paula Bogantes Zamora. There was discussion to explore the many ways India and Costa Rica can deepen their ties. From supporting Indian businesses in Costa Rica, to capacity building and Quick Impact Projects, the conversations reflected a shared commitment to a stronger, more meaningful bilateral relationship."

MoS Margherita also met members of the Indian community in the country.

"A truly heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Costa Rica! Met members of the diplomatic corps, business community, media and proud ITEC alumni. The Indian diaspora continues to serve as a shining symbol of India's values, talent and goodwill across the world," he posted on X.

Earlier, the Indian minister met Costa Rica's Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar, discussing strengthening bilateral cooperation. Margherita noted that two nations share common values in promoting multilateralism, democracy, and a rules-based international order.

"First engagement with India. Had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Manuel Tovar, Foreign Minister of Costa Rica. Happy to know that this was his first official engagement after assuming office as Foreign Minister," Margherita posted on X.

"Had productive discussions on further strengthening India-Costa Rica bilateral cooperation. India and Costa Rica share common values in promoting multilateralism, democracy, and a rules-based international order," he added.

On Sunday, Margherita inaugurated the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Wall at the University for Peace in San Jose, highlighting India’s ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood and global harmony.

Sharing photographs from the event on X, he wrote, “Proud to inaugurate the ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Wall at the University of Peace in Costa Rica. ‘World is One Family’, which is India’s ancient philosophy of universal brotherhood that continues to guide our engagement with the world.”

The minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the university, praising Gandhi’s enduring message of peace and non-violence. In another post on X, he stated, “Bapuji belonged not just to India but to all of humanity. His message of peace and non-violence echoes across every corner of the world.”

As part of his engagements in Costa Rica, Margherita also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reinforcing India’s focus on environmental sustainability and global ecological responsibility.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated a new Feuji office centre in Costa Rica, underscoring the growing commercial and technological cooperation between India and the Central American nation.

He also attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Costa Rican President Laura Fernandez and conveyed India’s warm greetings to her during the ceremony held at the National Stadium in San Jose.

India and Costa Rica share cordial and warm bilateral relations, which continue to strengthen through expanding trade, technology, and people-to-people ties.

--IANS

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