Congress will not be forgiven for blocking Women’s Bill: Gujarat BJP chief​

Navsari, April 18 (IANS) Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday accused the Congress of obstructing the Women’s Reservation Bill, alleging that the opposition prevented a key measure aimed at ensuring greater political participation for women.​

Addressing a 'Vikas Sankalp Sabha' at Chikhli in Navsari district as part of the party’s campaign for local self-government elections, Vishwakarma said the Bill was introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was blocked by opposition parties.​

“The opposition, including Congress, created obstacles and did not allow it to pass. The women of the country will never forgive Congress,” he said.​

He further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the party lacked understanding of women’s dignity and capabilities.​

“Today, daughters of the country are proving their capability from space to sports, startups, and various fields, yet Congress obstructed the Bill and hindered their progress,” he said.​

Referring to governance and development, Vishwakarma said that the foundation laid by Modi during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister had shaped the country’s development trajectory.​

“The 1.4 billion people of the country have strengthened the path of development by electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister three times,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is continuing the state’s development journey.​

He said the BJP government had implemented schemes supporting women from pregnancy through childbirth and that the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative had translated into tangible outcomes in education and self-reliance.​

He added that programmes such as Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, and the Ujjwala scheme had played a role in strengthening women economically.​

On tribal welfare, Vishwakarma said: “The government had undertaken initiatives from Ambaji to Umargam to provide education, healthcare, and overall development for tribal communities. Various schemes ensured benefits for families and children, alongside investments in infrastructure, including classrooms, medical colleges, and universities, under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana.​”

He reiterated that Gujarat had already implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in local self-government bodies during Modi’s tenure as chief minister.​

“This has given women equal participation in public life. The proposed legislation was aimed at extending similar opportunities at the national level," he said.​

Vishwakarma also referred to electoral developments, stating that in Navsari district, 58 out of 254 candidates had been elected unopposed, while across Gujarat, more than 700 seats in local self-government elections had been won uncontested by BJP candidates, which he said "reflected shortcomings in the opposition’s policy and approach".​

Speaking on development initiatives, he said: "The government had ensured housing, drinking water through the 'Nal Se Jal' scheme, 24-hour electricity, sanitation facilities, and daytime power supply for farmers. Schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Suryoday Yojana, tractor subsidies, disaster relief packages, and Ayushman cards have provided direct benefits to farmers and the wider population."​

--IANS

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