April 20, 2026 10:32 AM हिंदी

‘Congress must face consequences for opposing Women’s Reservation Bill’: Kiren Rijiju

‘Congress must face consequences’: Kiren Rijiju slams Oppn over Women’s Reservation Bill defeat

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its allies during an event at the Parliament complex marking the installation of a statue of Jagajyothi Basaveshwara in Delhi, saying they “must face consequences” for opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju strongly criticised the Opposition following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha.

The bill, which aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

Quoting the Prime Minister’s stance, Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister said that we cannot immediately reveal what steps we will take next, but we will continue to make efforts; this is our commitment to give women their rights. However, the party that opposed and blocked this bill must face consequences. The Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated, and those responsible should be punished for it, or not? We are putting this in front of the nation’s women that those who opposed women’s reservation deserve consequences, and the black spot on Congress marked after denying this will never get clean.”

He further added, “There should be no confusion about this, and one should not be misled by what Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or the Indian National Congress are saying. There is no need to engage in unnecessary arguments. Think about it simply - it was a bill to provide reservations for women, and Congress and its allies did not support it. Now they are making excuses. Women across the country are very angry, and out of fear, they are now offering justifications; this is not something to make excuses about.”

Rijiju made these remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony held at the Parliament complex, where a statue of Jagajyothi Basaveshwara was installed at Prerna Sthal.

Calling it a moment of pride, he said, “It is a matter of great pride and privilege for all of us that a magnificent statue of Jagajyothi Basaveshwara has been installed at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex. On this auspicious occasion, we have gathered here along with our senior colleagues, H.D. Kumaraswamy and several others. We paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Basaveshwara, offered prayers, and sought his blessings.”

Echoing the sentiment, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “Our great Mahatma Basaveshwar, during the 12th century, at a time when the country was in a difficult condition, through his philosophy of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, strengthened society and empowered people.”

--IANS

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