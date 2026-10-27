Congress desperate for power, wants to create anarchy: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Oct 27 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore has accused the Congress of attempting to create an atmosphere of chaos and rebellion in its desperation to regain power.

He said that while the opposition has every right to criticise the government and express its views in a democracy, political parties must maintain decorum, restraint, and discipline in their public statements and actions.

Rathore said some political leaders cross the limits of acceptable discourse when they lack logical arguments. He criticised the use of indecent, derogatory, and vulgar language in politics, saying that the public closely observes and evaluates the conduct of every leader.

According to him, such language has generated public resentment, and voters will eventually respond through democratic means.

The BJP state president accused the Congress of politicising allegations of vote theft while failing to address questions concerning voter lists and citizenship. Referring to Sonia Gandhi, Rathore alleged that she obtained a voter ID card before acquiring Indian citizenship and said the Congress should clarify its position on the matter.

He described the issue as an instance of vote theft. Rathore also raised questions about alleged deletions of names from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He said those claiming that names had been wrongly deleted should come forward and clarify the facts.

The actual situation, he argued, would become clear once the relevant details were established. He accused the Congress of creating confusion and staging protests over the issue rather than allowing the facts to emerge.

Rathore said rallies and peaceful demonstrations are democratic rights available to every citizen and political party, but they must be exercised within the framework of the law and democratic discipline. He condemned what he described as attempts to promote indiscipline and create anarchy in the country.

Referring to a statement made in connection with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rathore questioned the democratic implications of calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's removal through rebellion.

He alleged that a Congress member speaking at Kharge's event had said Modi could be removed only if a rebellion took place in the country.

Rathore criticised the remarks, saying that political opposition should not be directed towards language or ideologies that encourage rebellion. He added that the mindset fostering hatred, hostility, and rebellion in the country requires serious examination.

The BJP state president said political parties must introspect on whether attempting to gain power by creating disorder is consistent with democratic principles. He maintained that in a democracy, governments are formed by winning public trust, serving citizens, addressing their concerns, and securing a mandate through elections.

Political parties must work among the people and earn their support through sustained public service rather than seeking power through agitation that undermines democratic institutions.

Rathore alleged that the Congress, frustrated by its lack of power, was attempting to create an atmosphere of chaos and rebellion to return to government. He acknowledged that gaining power is a legitimate political objective for any party but stressed that the democratic process must be respected.

Concluding his remarks, Rathore called on all political parties to reject the politics of rebellion and disorder and instead uphold democratic values, political integrity, public service, and accountability.

He said the path to power should be guided by public trust and the people's mandate, not by attempts to destabilise the democratic system.

--IANS

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