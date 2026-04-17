Congress historically opposed caste census, OBC empowerment: HM Amit Shah​

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of consistently opposing caste-based census and reservations for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) throughout its decades in power.​

Replying to the ongoing debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill and associated delimitation proposals during the special Parliament session, Shah asserted that the Congress has never genuinely supported social justice measures for backward communities.​

He said, “The Congress party has historically opposed caste-based census and reservation.”

He pointed out that, over its years of governance, the Congress had never appointed an OBC leader as Prime Minister.​

“This changed only after PM Modi became the Prime Minister,” he added, highlighting the historic significance of an OBC leader heading the country.​

Shah cited specific instances from the Congress rule to substantiate his claim. In 1980, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission recommendations on hold. ​

Later, in 1990, when Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, the Mandal Commission report was accepted, but he delivered a two-and-a-half-hour speech in Parliament strongly opposing OBC reservation.​

The Home Minister contrasted the Congress’s approach with that of the current government, stating, “For Congress, winning elections is the priority. But for us, representation of the people of our country and their genuine participation in governance are far more important.”​

His remarks came amid heated exchanges in the House over the timing and implications of the women’s quota legislation, which is being linked to a future delimitation exercise. ​

Opposition parties, including Congress and regional allies, have been demanding a caste census before proceeding with delimitation and reservation implementation, arguing it is essential for ensuring sub-quotas for OBC, SC, and ST women.​

By recounting Congress’s past actions on the Mandal Commission, Shah sought to counter the opposition’s narrative and position the BJP-led government as the true champion of backward class empowerment. ​

He emphasised that the PM Modi government’s focus remains on inclusive representation rather than electoral calculations.​

The statement is likely to intensify the political debate on social justice, caste enumeration, and reservation policies as the House continues discussions on the constitutional amendments.​

With voting on the key bills expected soon, Shah’s intervention has set a combative tone, putting Congress on the defensive regarding its historical record on OBC issues.​

--IANS

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