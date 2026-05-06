Congress extends conditional support to Vijay's TVK to form govt in TN

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) The Congress party on Wednesday formally announced its support to actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, while making it clear that the backing would remain conditional on keeping “communal forces” away from the alliance.

A statement issued by Congress' Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said TVK President C. Vijay had officially sought the party’s support after emerging as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The Congress described the electoral verdict as a strong mandate for a “secular, progressive and welfare-oriented government” rooted in constitutional values.

The party said the people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth, had chosen TVK and Vijay to lead the state. “The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend full support to the TVK to form the government,” the statement said.

However, the Congress underlined that its support would depend on TVK ensuring that “communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India” are kept out of the proposed alliance, an apparent reference to the BJP and its allies.

The development assumes significance as TVK, contesting its maiden Assembly election, secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the majority mark of 118 seats by just 10 seats.

The Congress, which won five seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, could play a key role in helping Vijay stake a claim to form the government.

The statement further said the alliance between TVK and the Congress party would seek to revive the legacy of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj while remaining committed to the social justice ideals of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and the constitutional vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Calling the understanding between the two parties a “historic responsibility”, Congress said the partnership was not limited to government formation alone but would also continue into future local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.

The statement also said Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were committed to respecting the people’s verdict and fulfilling the aspirations of Tamil Nadu, particularly those of the youth.

--IANS

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