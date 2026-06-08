'Confident that our golfers will carry the national flag with pride', says PGTI president Kapil Dev

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) president Kapil Dev congratulated Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar on being named in the Indian men’s golf team for the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Dev also congratulated Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, who will represent India in the women’s section.

Kapil Dev, president, DP World PGTI, said, “The selection of Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar, along with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, for the Asian Games is a proud moment for Indian golf. This squad represents the growing strength, depth and confidence of the sport in India across both men’s and women’s golf. The Asian Games is a prestigious platform, and I am confident that our golfers will carry the national flag with pride, discipline and belief. Their journey will also inspire many young players across India to dream bigger and take up the sport.”

The Indian Golf Union has named a six-member Indian golf squad for the Asian Games. The men’s team comprises Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar, while the women’s team comprises Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs.

The golf events at the Asian Games will be played from September 30 to October 3, 2026, at the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Japan.

Yuvraj Sandhu has been one of India’s most consistent professional golfers in recent times and has delivered several strong performances on the DP World PGTI. Yuvraj is a winner of 16 professional titles including one on the international stage. Yuvraj set a new record by winning seven titles on the DP World PGTI in 2025 to emerge Order of Merit champion and earn his card on the DP World Tour for 2026.

Veer Ahlawat, the 2024 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, is a winner of six titles. He competed on the DP World Tour in 2025.

Saptak Talwar is a winner of two titles and is the current leader of the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit. Talwar also has a card on the Challenge Tour this season.

Yuvraj, Veer and Saptak, all set to make their first appearance at the Asian Games later this year, have made steady progress on the domestic and international circuits, underlining the growing depth of Indian professional golf.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “Yuvraj, Veer and Saptak have earned this opportunity through consistent performances, resilience and strong competitive temperament. Their selection reflects the strength of the domestic professional pathway created through the DP World PGTI. Our objective is to provide Indian golfers with the right platform, exposure and competitive environment with a mix of domestic and international players to succeed at higher levels. We wish the entire Indian golf squad the very best for the Asian Games and hope they return with memorable performances.”

India has a proud legacy in Asian Games golf, having won three gold and three silver medals over the years.

The Indian quartet of Lakshman Singh, Rishi Narain, Amit Luthra and Rajeev Mohta won the team gold at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, while Lakshman Singh also won the individual gold.

Shiv Kapur added to India’s golden legacy with an individual gold medal at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

India also won team silver medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games and the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

Aditi Ashok won the silver medal in the women’s individual event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

With a balanced squad, strong international exposure and encouraging recent form, the Indian golf team will look to build on this legacy and challenge strongly for podium finishes in Japan.

--IANS

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